Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Reveals Relationship's Origins

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis is revealing their relationship's origin story ... and it sounds like they were in the talking stage for a while.

Jim went on "Today" Monday, and Craig Melvin asked him straight up how he and Jennifer started dating.

The way Jim explains it, he was introduced to the actress through mutual friends, and they started to chat ... and "it took a long time" before they came close and advanced the relationship.

Craig jokingly asked if the friends who set them up were any of Jennifer's "Friends" alums ... but it doesn't seem to be the case.

As for how long they've been an item ... Jim indicates they're coming up on one year together.