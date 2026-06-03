Jennifer Aniston's Handwritten Letter to Matthew Perry Removed From Auction

Matthew Perry's personal belongings are up for auction ... but his handwritten letter from Jennifer Aniston is no longer for sale.

The note -- which Jen seemingly wrote around the time "Friends" wrapped in 2004 -- was originally one of the items listed in a charity auction of MP's belongings.

But Heritage Auctions confirmed to The Independent that the letter had been withdrawn from the sale.

She seemed to allude to Matthew's addiction struggles in the note, which reads ... "Matty! Oh my God....How am I going to live without your light in my life on a daily basis? I know that the light has been dimmed at times and there were moments I was so scared it was going to go out all together. You have always come back."

Jennifer continued ... "Thank you for choosing to live this life. You have so much to give and not just to the masses with your talent but as a friend and a husband and a father."

The actress reminisced that they'd "come a long way" and said she'd always be in his corner, writing ... "I am so proud of you and I am always here for you. You may not think to call me but I am always here."