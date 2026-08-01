Spider-Man Actors Through The Years For Spider-Man Day

It's Spider-Man Day ... so allow us to swing in and remind you of all the past Spider-people from the ever-growing Spider-Verse -- arachnophobia trigger warning!!!

You've seen plenty of Spideys in the headlines ... like Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Spider-Gwen in the 'Spider-Verse' movies ... and just hatched her own little spiderling with husband Josh Allen!

Speaking of couples, Tom Holland found his MJ -- literally -- with Zendaya ... but both of them have been jumping around rumors they had a secret webbing wedding!

We might need to hire another arachnid-themed hero -- AKA "The World's Greatest Detective" -- to get some answers for us. We know it's a different universe, but still!

Both Tom and Zendaya will once again feature in the newest addition to the 'Spider-Man' collection ... but check out the gallery to reminisce about all of the previous Spidey heroes that have graced the silver screen!