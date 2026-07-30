My Teen Wolf Look Speaks For Itself

Play video content Video: Andrew Garfield Laughs Off Questions About New Shaggy Look TMZ.com

Andrew Garfield is rocking a look that reminds some fans of the '80s classic "Teen Wolf" ... just don't expect him to take a walk down memory lane.

We got the 'Spider-Man' star out in NYC, and our photog peppered him with questions about his new shaggy hairstyle.

Andrew was super polite, but he wouldn't bite.

Odds are, Andrew's new look here is for an upcoming role ... the dude is plenty busy, after all ... but maybe he just wants to switch things up.

As for getting grilled ... AG joked with our camera that he wasn't prepared ... but he told our photog he appreciated her hustle.