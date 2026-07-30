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Andrew Garfield Laughs Off Questions About New Shaggy Look

Andrew Garfield My Teen Wolf Look Speaks For Itself

By TMZ Staff
Published
073026 andrew garfield kal
A HAIRY SITUATION
Video: Andrew Garfield Laughs Off Questions About New Shaggy Look
TMZ.com

Andrew Garfield is rocking a look that reminds some fans of the '80s classic "Teen Wolf" ... just don't expect him to take a walk down memory lane.

We got the 'Spider-Man' star out in NYC, and our photog peppered him with questions about his new shaggy hairstyle.

Andrew was super polite, but he wouldn't bite.

Andrew Garfield Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Andrew Garfield Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Odds are, Andrew's new look here is for an upcoming role ... the dude is plenty busy, after all ... but maybe he just wants to switch things up.

As for getting grilled ... AG joked with our camera that he wasn't prepared ... but he told our photog he appreciated her hustle.

Bottom line ... Andrew's letting the hair do the talking.

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