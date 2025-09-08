Ayo Edebiri Excluded From Question About Black Lives Matter, Response Goes Viral

Awkward exchange at the Venice Film Festival ... and Italian film journalist excluded Ayo Edebiri from a question about the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements in Hollywood ... and Ayo's response is going viral.

Ayo, Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield were promoting their new film "After The Hunt," Monday when a reporter, Federica Polidoro, asked Julia and Andrew "what to expect in Hollywood after the #MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter are done?"

Ayo Edebiri eloquently talks about the political state of the hashtag “Me Too” & the Black Lives Matter movement after being deliberately excluded from the question by an interviewer for their ‘After the Hunt’ press tour.



The Italian journalist also asked, "If we lost something with the politically correct era."

Ayo, Julia and Andrew all seemed confused by the question ... Julia asked for the woman to repeat the query and then the question was posed only to Julia and Andrew.

Ayo jumped in and said, "I know that that's not for me, and I don't know if it's purposeful if it's not for me … I don't think it's done."

Shocked by being excluded from the question, Ayo went on to say just because #MeToo and BLM isn't being reported on by the media doesn't mean the work is finished.

Andrew, for his part, chimed in that both "movements are still absolutely alive."

The woman who asked the question is being roasted online and she's now defending herself on social media ... she says she's facing "personal insults and attacks" for asking a question and is being "unjustly accused" of being a racist.

Polidoro adds ... "To date, I am not aware of any protocol that dictates the order in which questions must be asked in an interview. Censoring or delegitimizing questions considered 'uncomfortable' does not fall within the practice of democracy."