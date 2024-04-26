Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rose McGowan Speaks Out After Harvey Weinstein Conviction News

ROSE MCGOWAN Speaks Out on Weinstein ... They Will Never Overturn Us!!!

TMZ/Getty

Rose McGowan is slamming the fact Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape conviction was overturned ... and she's got an empowering message for all of his alleged victims.

The actress posted a video Thursday in response to the Weinstein news -- with a caption reading, "They will never overturn who we are. Blessings to all who gave their all." The actual clip itself is just robust ... RMG says they might've overturned the conviction, but the survivors can never be erased.

HER MESSAGE

She gives kudos to everyone fighting the good fight -- noting how proud she is of how far they've come ... and what they know to be true in their fight against "evil."

Rose also had this to say, "No matter what they overturn, they cannot take away who we are, what we are, what we've gone through, and what we can achieve in this life."

January 2020
DEAR HARVEY...
Scootercaster

RMG -- one of Weinstein's main and most outspoken accusers -- acknowledges the up-and-down journey ... saying this decision is one of the downs. She reassures everyone it's okay to shed tears -- but also asks alleged victims to keep moving forward.

Harvey Weinstein's Famous Alleged Victims
Launch Gallery
Weinstein's Famous Alleged Victims Launch Gallery
Getty

As we've reported ... an NY appeals court overturned Harvey's 2020 guilty conviction, concluding he was on trial for other instances of alleged past behavior rather than the specific crimes prosecutors charged him with.

Harvey Weinstein with Hollywood Elites
Launch Gallery
weinstein with hollywood elites Launch Gallery
Getty

The disgraced movie mogul's attorney told us the news had left him so overjoyed it had reduced him to tears. It remains to be seen if and when he'll be prosecuted again in NYC ... although the D.A.'s office says they will. His L.A. conviction is also being appealed.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later