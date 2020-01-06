Rose McGowan Sends Harvey Weinstein a Message on Trial Start Date

Play video content Scootercaster

As Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial in NYC gets underway ... one of his most prominent accusers, Rose McGowan, is delivering a strong message to him.

The actress was one of many Weinstein accusers who showed up Monday to the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection began in the disgraced producer's trial. Rose said she was there to see justice served.

She told reporters Weinstein had no one to blame but himself for his woes, and that she had no sympathy for him. He showed up, btw, hobbling into court with the use of a walker.

Getty

Rose vowed to see the trial through, side-by-side with other women he's allegedly harmed ... all in hopes of giving a voice to the voiceless. She says while he might've thought they'd stay silent, they didn't ... and they're going to face him in court.

She got emotional and gave a shout-out to the women who will actually testify against Weinstein. As she says, they'll have the largest burden, and made it clear she's in their corner.

Weinstein faces 5 charges relating to sexual misconduct -- including a count of rape and predatory sexual assault ... which, if proven, could send him to prison for the rest of his life.