Zendaya Stuns at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Premiere With Tom Holland

Zendaya spun one seriously sexy web at the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere ... turning up in a plunging black gown that looked like it was ready to crawl right off the carpet.

The actress stole the show Monday night at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre ... thanks to a plunging black dress with a massive skirt and two thin straps that appeared to float above her shoulders like spider legs.

Zendaya completed the sultry look with diamond earrings and funky, slicked-down bangs curling across her forehead ... while her enormous engagement ring flashed on her left hand -- keeping our spidey-senses tingling that she and Tom Holland have tied the knot.

She also appeared thrilled to have Tom by her side, flashing a huge smile as she greeted her costar ... with her rumored husband coordinating in a deep red suit and bright red shirt.

Tom is back as Peter Parker in the fourth movie of his 'Spider-Man' run, while Zendaya reprises her role as MJ. The film picks up after 'No Way Home' ... with Peter fighting crime in a world that no longer remembers him.