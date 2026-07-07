Zendaya Wears Unusual Gold Mask to 'Odyssey' Paris Premiere

Zendaya just showed up to the 'Odyssey' premiere in Paris ... and she definitely made a fashion statement ... with an odd mask.

Check out the snaps ... Zendaya rocked a white Givenchy dress from 1997 ... paired with a gold headpiece designed by Alexander McQueen that masked her face. Bet the photogs just loved that.

The mask might seem bold ... but Z's collaboration with McQueen isn't new ... she wore a sheer micro minidress layered with outerwear by AM last month for a "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" event.

The world premiere for the Christopher Nolan epic was last night in London ... and several of the superstars from the cast partied afterward at the private members' club Oswald's in Mayfair ... Zendaya included.