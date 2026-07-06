Stars Are Ready For Battle, Looking Glamorous At 'The Odyssey' World Premiere

Prepare for battle! Ithacans and Greek gods have made port for the Premiere of "The Odyssey" in London ... and these celebs are looking like absolute royalty on the carpet.

Check out the gallery ... The stars of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" have all touched down in London to make their presence known and felt for the big world premiere of one of the Summer's most highly anticipated films.

Zendaya is one of the big stars to keep your eye on ... or rather, the challenge will be to try and take your eyes off her! She looks as graceful as Athena at this premiere ... in a beautiful alabaster-white dress and silver necklaces to match. She looks stunning!

Other stars of the film are also in attendance looking dapper ... like the captain of the ship, Matt Damon, who's in a classic grey suit ... or Mia Goth in a pebbly-textured white dress that just screams Santorini -- we might need to take a vacation.

Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, and Anne Hathaway are also there ... each of them looking great! Remember, Elliot got all jacked for his role in the movie, although he didn't show any of those abs on the carpet. Anne, on the other hand, is at a point where that baby bump is too hard to hide, even in her lovely sky blue dress.