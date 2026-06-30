Play video content Video: Elliot Page Looking Jacked After Incredible Body Transformation Instagram/@elliotpage

Elliot Page has absolutely transformed himself into a jacked powerhouse ... and he looks like a Greek warrior straight out of "The Odyssey."

Check out this new video of Elliot working out in a boxing gym ... the actor is more shredded than a julienne salad ... with abs for days and the muscle definition of a prize fighter.

Elliot is playing Sinon in director Christopher Nolan's upcoming, highly anticipated flick,

The Odyssey," and clearly, Elliot is taking the part quite seriously ... because he built his body up in a way that would make Spartans look like they skip some gym visits.

A source close to Elliot tells TMZ ... he started boxing in preparation to play transgender journalist and amateur boxer Thomas Page McBee in an adaptation of his novel, "Man Alive: A True Story of Violence, Forgiveness and Becoming a Man."

Pretty savy move on Elliot's part to book these films back-to-back ... he's definitely been in the weight room killing two birds with one dumbbell.