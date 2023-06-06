Elliot Page Says Man Hurled Transphobic Threat Last Year

Elliot Page says a guy hurled a transphobic threat at him last year -- something he says has become a reality since coming out as transgender in 2020.

The actor's in the middle of a promo tour for his new memoir, telling the Los Angeles Times about an incident that went down in 2022 in L.A. ... claiming some man yelled at him while he was walking to a convenience store in WeHo.

Elliot says the man screamed, "I'm going to f****** gay bash you, f*****." He also claims the man followed that up by yelling, "This is why I need a gun!" -- this after EP had gone inside and asked employees for help.

He goes on to say that it left him shaken, but he noted he was fortunate enough to be able to afford resources -- like private security, etc. -- that could shield him from wackos ... whereas other trans people might not have the luxury.

In an excerpt from his book, the actor says an A-lister once told him -- pre-transition -- that he wasn't gay and that being gay didn't exist ... with this star apparently insisting Elliot was just afraid of men.