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Tom Holland and Zendaya Radiate At 'Spider-Man' Premiere Amid Marriage Rumors

Tom Holland and Zendaya Our Spidey Senses Are Tingling!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Zendaya and Tom Holland Attend Spider-Man: Brand New Day Photocall
Launch Gallery
Spider-Man's Dynamic Duo! Launch Gallery
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Tom Holland and Zendaya just wowed at the premiere for their new 'Spider-Man' flick ... and their appearance once again has fans wondering if the friendly neighborhood superhero tied the knot.

Check out the snaps from the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" press tour in Madrid ... Tom and Zendaya looked spectacular ... the actress in particular in a strapless black dress with a high slit.

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The appearance has fans all worked up again ... wondering if the rumors that the couple secretly got hitched are legit.

No wedding ring for Tom here though ... and Zendaya's ditched the flashy bling we've seen her wear amid all the marriage speculation.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Together
Launch Gallery
Zendaya and Tom Holland Together Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know ... Tom and Zendaya met on set of 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" where they play love interests Peter Parker and MJ Watson and have been romantically linked since 2021 ... and marriage rumors have been swirling pretty much since their January 2025 engagement.

No matter if they're husband and wife or not, one thing's clear ... Tom and Zendaya have fans tingling!!!

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