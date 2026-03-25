Zendaya Continues Marriage Guessing Game at 'The Drama' Premiere in France

Zendaya just won't give up on keeping us all wondering if she tied the knot with Tom Holland.

On Tuesday, the actress hit the red carpet at the Paris, France, premiere of her new film, "The Drama" -- and Zendaya was the epitome of a bride, decked out in her white gown. She also wore not one, not two, but three diamond rings, and one of them was on her ring finger.

Zendaya showed off her bridal look alongside costar Robert Pattinson, as they posed for paparazzi pics before heading inside the theater to watch their film, which has a dark twist, as TMZ first reported.

As you may recall ... Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, started the rumor mill buzzing when he told an "Access Hollywood" reporter at the 2026 Actor Awards in early March that everyone had already missed Zendaya's wedding to Tom.

Zendaya leaned heavily into the gossip, even going on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to play into the speculation about her getting hitched to the "Spider-Man" actor.

Last Wednesday, Zendaya attended the L.A. premiere for "The Drama," sporting what appeared to be a diamond wedding ring. Still, though, Zendaya and Tom have yet to confirm whether they are officially husband and wife.