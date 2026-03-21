Tom Holland Promotes Zendaya's Movie 'The Drama' Amid Disturbing Twist
Tom Holland Not to Be Dramatic ... But Zendaya's 'The Drama' Will Floor You!!!
Zendaya's new movie will knock you to the floor ... so says her man, Tom Holland.
Spider-Man himself took to social media to heap praise on his better half's new movie ... telling fans he's so excited for them to see "The Drama" -- because it will simply shock them.
Holland's encouraging fans to get their tickets ASAP ... and, given what we know about the twist ending -- we know exactly why.
We broke the story ... "The Drama" ain't a rom-com -- it's got a sick twist that will totally shock audiences. Click here to read all about it for yourself.
As you know ... the movie's promotional tour is in full swing -- with Zendaya even serving as an official witness at a wedding in Las Vegas to push the new flick.
Zendaya may have recently attended another wedding, too ... namely, her own -- if you can believe what her longtime stylist said before the Actor Awards last month.
Seems even Tom's getting in on the marketing push ... so, a lack of support certainly won't ever cause drama in this relationship!