Tom Holland Promotes Zendaya's Movie 'The Drama' Amid Disturbing Twist

Zendaya's new movie will knock you to the floor ... so says her man, Tom Holland.

Spider-Man himself took to social media to heap praise on his better half's new movie ... telling fans he's so excited for them to see "The Drama" -- because it will simply shock them.

Holland's encouraging fans to get their tickets ASAP ... and, given what we know about the twist ending -- we know exactly why.

We broke the story ... "The Drama" ain't a rom-com -- it's got a sick twist that will totally shock audiences. Click here to read all about it for yourself.

As you know ... the movie's promotional tour is in full swing -- with Zendaya even serving as an official witness at a wedding in Las Vegas to push the new flick.

Zendaya may have recently attended another wedding, too ... namely, her own -- if you can believe what her longtime stylist said before the Actor Awards last month.