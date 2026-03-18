Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Broken Up in New 'Spider-Man' Trailer

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly tied the knot IRL -- we're all still trying to figure that out -- but they're total strangers in the first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Sony dropped the new clip for the highly-anticipated superhero flick ... which includes a scene where TH has to watch his real-life love with another man!

The upcoming installment of the 'Spider-Man' franchise follows Tom's Peter Parker as he navigates a world where everyone he loves -- including his girlfriend -- have no memory of him at all.

And that's just one of Spidey's problems ... the clip shows him struggling physically as he seems to find himself between his spider "life cycles" -- a stage that leaves him "vulnerable" to the big bads in the MCU.

Tom is joined by other Marvel crossover characters, like Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. "Severance" star Tramell Tillman also makes an appearance in the trailer ... though it's unclear exactly what his role entails.

It's been five years since Tom's last 'Spider-Man' film, so diehards have been eagerly awaiting the new promo.

Zendaya told Deadline on Tuesday that fans "will not be disappointed" by the film, saying ... "Tom is so talented, and he’s so great. And he cares so much."