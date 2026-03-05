Zendaya All Smiles in New Pic Amid Claim She's Married to Tom Holland

Zendaya is seemingly having the time of her life amid a claim by her stylist she and Tom Holland secretly got hitched.

Check out this photo of the actress with a huge smile on her face as she poses for a pic with a fan. The image surfaced on Reddit hours ago, but it was supposedly snapped a few days earlier in the California's San Francisco Bay Area.

There's no other information given ... but if the timing is correct, the pic was shot around Sunday when Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, spilled to "Access Hollywood" at the Actors Awards that we all missed the wedding. Roach was referring to Zendaya tying the knot with fiancé Holland.

Tom and Zendaya first met in 2016 during the filming of "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Years later, they began dating ... and, in 2021, they went public with their relationship. The couple got engaged in 2025.

By the way, Zendaya and Tom have not confirmed they are married and neither has Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer. Stoermer addressed the rumors on Instagram but wouldn't confirm or deny Roach's claim.