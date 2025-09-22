Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Holland Visits Hospital After Concussion on ‘Spider-Man’ Set

TOM HOLLAND HOSPITALIZED AFTER CONCUSSION ON ‘SPIDER-MAN’ SET

By TMZ Staff
Published
021125-tom-holland-primary

Tom Holland got shaken up while on set filming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ... and was taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion.

Filming for the flick came to a halt Friday after Tom was treated for a mild concussion, per Deadline. Fortunately, he's expected to be back filming in a few days -- but for now is taking a break out of precaution.

Tom Holland Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Tom Holland Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

No one else on set was injured ... and there's reportedly a meeting today to adjust the filming schedule.

According to The Sun, Holland's injury came from a mishap during a stunt. The outlet also says Tom and his co-star/fiancée Zendaya went to a charity event over the weekend.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Together
Launch Gallery
Zendaya and Tom Holland Together Launch Gallery
Getty

The movie is currently shooting in Glasgow, after filming in Scotland last month.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is slated for release in July 2026 ... though Holland's incident could shake up the timeline.

Get well soon, Tom!!!