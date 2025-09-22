Tom Holland Visits Hospital After Concussion on ‘Spider-Man’ Set

Tom Holland got shaken up while on set filming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ... and was taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion.

Filming for the flick came to a halt Friday after Tom was treated for a mild concussion, per Deadline. Fortunately, he's expected to be back filming in a few days -- but for now is taking a break out of precaution.

No one else on set was injured ... and there's reportedly a meeting today to adjust the filming schedule.

According to The Sun, Holland's injury came from a mishap during a stunt. The outlet also says Tom and his co-star/fiancée Zendaya went to a charity event over the weekend.

The movie is currently shooting in Glasgow, after filming in Scotland last month.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is slated for release in July 2026 ... though Holland's incident could shake up the timeline.