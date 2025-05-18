Tom Holland and Benson Boone Grab Dinner Amid Budding Friendship

Tom Holland and Benson Boone were spotted having dinner together recently and TMZ has learned a new Hollywood friendship is taking shape.

Tom was photographed arriving to Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood around 5 PM on Friday. We're told Benson snuck into the members-only club, where shortly after he joined Tom for dinner on the roof of the swanky club.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Tom and Benson are fans of each other's work and this is a budding friendship to becoming good friends.

We're told Walton Goggins was seated nearby to where Tom and Benson were sitting and at one point Benson said hi to Walton.