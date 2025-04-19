Benson Boone Brings Out Cardboard Cutout of Brian May to Troll Coachella

Even If I Have to Use A Cutout of Brian May!!!

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Benson Boone still rocked "Bohemian Rhapsody" despite Brian May appearing lifeless onstage ... which makes sense, since the actual guitarist was replaced by a cardboard cutout.

The singer-songwriter took to the Coachella stage Friday night for Weekend 2 of the biggest music festival of the year, and he performed the hit Queen song again for the raucous crowd.

While Boone sang “I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all,” he brought out the cutout of May ... all while a real guitarist played the famous solo -- though Boone pretended like it really was May shredding.

He later picked up the cutout and used it like a prop onstage -- playing around it nd sliding it past backup singers. He even tried to put it down ... but, the wind kept knocking it over.

Play video content 4/11/25 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Boone later clarified that Brian really did wanna play with him again ... but, he couldn't stick around for Weekend 2, so Boone and his team came up with the playful idea as a tribute.

As you know ... Brian joined Benson onstage last week for the performance which received a somewhat lukewarm response from the audience -- though many praised BB for seemingly channeling the spirit of the late Freddie Mercury.

Play video content TMZ.com

We chatted with Benson earlier this week and he teased a "big weekend" at Coachella after we asked what he had planned.