Benson Boone Responds to Freddie Mercury Comparisons After Coachella Set
Benson Boone Compare Me to Queen's Freddie Mercury??? I'm King of My Own Thing!!!
Benson Boone is riding the Coachella high -- but he's making it clear to us, despite big-name comparisons, he’s doing it his 100% his way.
We caught up with Benson at The Living Room in Hollywood Monday, where he was still buzzing from his epic festival moment -- and who wouldn’t be?
He says having actual rock music royalty, AKA Brian May, shred the stage with him was insane ... especially as they belted out Queen’s legendary "Bohemian Rhapsody" together.
After that powerhouse performance, when we brought up people comparing him to late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, Benson didn’t flinch, saying it was a massive compliment ... but he's all about carving his own path.
Catch the clip to hear Benson spill more -- including how he plans to one-up himself for Coachella Weekend 2.
Let’s just say ... the bar’s been set sky high!