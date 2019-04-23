Freddie Mercury Buy My Handwritten Set List ... It Will Rock You!!!

Freddie Mercury's Handwritten Set List from 1978 Concert for Sale

One of the rarest pieces of Freddie Mercury memorabilia is now up for sale ... and it's the only set list personally written by the Queen frontman to ever hit the market.

Freddie's handwritten list of Queen hits from a 1978 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, is going up for sale through the memorabilia company, Moments in Time -- and they're hawking this rock 'n roll treasure for a hefty price tag of $35,000.

The 2-page set list from Queen's show used to belong to a private collector, but he or she's decided it's time to unload it.

Sure, the price tag sounds steep -- because it is -- but trust us, there's good content in here that's worth your hard-earned money. Freddie scribbled down the names of some of Queen's biggest hits, including "We Will Rock You," "Tie Your Mother Down" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Of course, the set list also comes with a letter of authenticity from the official Queen fan club.

It's funny ... the final note written at the bottom of the setlist reads, "Hotel!!" Guess Freddie was looking forward to tucking in -- or, more likely, partying like a rock star -- after the show.