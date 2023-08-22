Queen Agreed to Take 'Fat Bottomed Girls' Off 'Greatest Hits' for Kids Platform

Queen fans are pissed "Fat Bottomed Girls" was removed from their "Greatest Hits" on a children's music platform -- but we've learned the band signed off on that change.

For those unaware, the Freddie Mercury-led band's "Greatest Hits" album recently made its way to Yoto, a kids' audio player, and the big booty-themed track was notably missing from the lineup.

While there's been some fan outrage over so-called "woke-ism," a rep for lead guitarist Brian May tells TMZ ... he and the rest of the band agreed to "Fat Bottomed Girls" being omitted from the platform.

The rep stated that the band wouldn't be making any additional comment about the decision.

FYI -- Yoto's version of "Greatest Hits" includes songs like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You," and "Another One Bites the Dust."

A disclaimer on the children's site says the tracks used are "original and unedited recordings" ... adding, "Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children."