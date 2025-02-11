Tom Holland Says His Non-Alcoholic Beer Bero Helps Him Stay Sober

Play video content TMZ.com

Tom Holland says his non-alcoholic beer brand helps keep him on the wagon ... because it satisfies his urge to drink.

We got the "Spider-Man" star at LAX and our photog asked him about his new beverage company, Bero.

Tom says he came up with the idea when he got sober and tells us his Bero beers "scratch my itch."

The way Tom explains it ... Tom says he can crack open a cold Bero and feel like he's drinking a regular brewski, without any of the negatives, and it makes him feel like he's not missing out on bars or night life.

Lots of celebrities have their own alcohol brands nowadays -- Kendall Jenner, Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney immediately come to mind -- and Tom tells us the non-alcoholic beer market isn't too crowded ... rather, it's an emerging biz.

It's a pretty interesting conversation with one of the biggest actors in the world ... and Tom tells us which beer in the Bero lineup is his favorite, and why he's not expanding the brand just yet.