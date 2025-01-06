Tom Holland Asked Zendaya's Dad for Her Hand in Marriage 'Months Ago'

Tom Holland's proposal to Zendaya was months in the making ... TMZ has learned the Marvel star scored an important family member's blessing long before he got down on one knee.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... the 'Spider-Man' star met with the "Euphoria" actress' dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, "months ago" in order to ask for Zendaya's hand in marriage.

We're told this was an important step for Tom ... as he's very traditional and felt it was important to secure Kazembe's blessing first.

Kazembe, obviously, accepted ... and we're told Zendaya’s family is very excited for this next chapter in her relationship with Tom. In fact, sources say Zendaya's family just loves Tom ... and thinks he's "a class act."

For those wondering, we're told Tom waited months to actually propose as he was waiting for the right moment.

TMZ broke the story ... Tom proposed in one of Zendaya’s family homes here in the U.S. over the holiday season, sometime between Christmas and New Year's. We confirmed the engagement after Zendaya rocked her new bling at the Golden Globes.

They had a very intimate engagement ... their respective families were not there.

Tom and Zendaya first met while co-starring in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," playing on-screen love interests Peter Parker and MJ. While there were countless rumors about their relationship, their romance wasn't confirmed until 2021 ... when they were spotted locking lips in a car.