Zendaya Gushes About Boyfriend Tom Holland's Natural 'Rizz'

Tom Holland certainly got GF Zendaya under his spell ... 'cause the smitten actress can't stop gushing about his "rizz" to whoever will listen.

Zendaya was asked during the Buzzfeed Puppy Interview about the 'Dune 2' cast's "rizz" -- short for charisma -- and she quickly steered the topic back to her man, Tommy boy.

She says ... "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

Zendaya explained why TH's got her hooked ... and it all comes down to his killer conversational skills, apparently. She says it takes her a while to come outta her shell 'cause she's shy ... but in contrast, her BF's a master at talking and getting to know people.

When it came to how he swooned her directly ... Zendaya admits he had to pull it out of her a bit ... but seeing as he's got a natural gift for flirting, it didn't take long for him to work his magic on her.

Zendaya gushing about Tom is just further proof their relationship is solid ... this amid breakup rumors that kickstarted when Z unfollowed everyone, including Tom, last year.

Play video content 2/16/24

Since then, they've had some hand-in-hand sightings, and if that wasn't enough to squash the breakup rumors, Tom set the record straight himself ... straight-up telling a paparazzo in Jan that they were absolutely not dunzo.

Play video content TMZ Studios