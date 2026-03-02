Zendaya Snapped Wearing Band on Wedding Finger Back in February

It may have been right under our noses this whole time! After Zendaya's longtime stylist dished that she and Tom Holland are married ... we're looking back at when we got her out a few weeks ago with a ring on her wedding finger.

Check out the pick ... while we couldn't make too much out of it at the time, you can clearly see what appears to be a gold band -- not her engagement ring -- on Zendaya's left ring finger.

As we reported ... Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, told Access Hollywood "the wedding has already happened, you missed it" when he spoke to them at Sunday's Actors Awards.

When the AH reporter asks if that's true, Law responded, "very true" before walking away.

Zendaya and Tom met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016, started dating a couple years later and went public with their relationship in 2021. By 2025, the two were engaged.

As we told you, the Marvel star scored an important family member's blessing long before he got down on one knee ... meeting Zendaya's dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, months earlier to ask for her hand in marriage.