Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Holland Gives Update on Zendaya Engagement

Tom Holland We're KNOT just dating anymore ... Hilariously Corrects Interviewer

By TMZ Staff
Published
tom holland zendaya ring main getty
Getty

Tom Holland sat down for a panel recently and made it quite clear that he and Zendaya are still on the road to marriage ... after an interviewer called her his "girlfriend."

When an off-camera reporter says, “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend” ... Tom is quick to say “fiancée" into the mic -- making sure no one gets it twisted.

We broke the story that the famed couple had gotten engaged back in January ... and this is seemingly the first time he’s publicly confirmed the engagement to his 29-year-old Marvel co-star since.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Together
Launch Gallery
Zendaya and Tom Holland Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Sources close to the couple told TMZ ... the "Spider-Man" star popped the question between Christmas and New Year's, dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States.

Tom and Zendaya started dating back in 2021 ... several years after meeting on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" -- and it sounds like they're still going strong!!!

Related articles