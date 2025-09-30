Tom Holland Gives Update on Zendaya Engagement

Tom Holland sat down for a panel recently and made it quite clear that he and Zendaya are still on the road to marriage ... after an interviewer called her his "girlfriend."

THE WAY TOM SAID “FIANCÉE” I’M LOSING IT GUYS 😭😭😭😭BANEKWKSJWJWWJWKWK pic.twitter.com/TRRlTIHp7O — francesca ✶࿐ (@dreamwithlali) September 29, 2025 @dreamwithlali

When an off-camera reporter says, “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend” ... Tom is quick to say “fiancée" into the mic -- making sure no one gets it twisted.

We broke the story that the famed couple had gotten engaged back in January ... and this is seemingly the first time he’s publicly confirmed the engagement to his 29-year-old Marvel co-star since.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ ... the "Spider-Man" star popped the question between Christmas and New Year's, dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States.