'Spider-Man' Production Paused for Week Due to Tom Holland's Concussion

Tom Holland's recent injury on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" happened during a "routine" stunt ... and is not expected to hold up production for long.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Tom suffered a bump on the head ... which resulted in a "minor" concussion when he fell.

We hear production is currently paused due to the incident ... but the stoppage is not expected to go past this week. That said, there is no exact date to resume rolling ... or should that be swinging?

Tom was checked out at the hospital for his mild concussion ... but was feeling well enough to attend a charity event with his costar/fiancée Zendaya afterward.

The Marvel-Sony movie is currently shooting in Glasgow ... they've been filming in Scotland over the last month.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is slated for release in July 2026.