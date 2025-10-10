Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Holland Swings Back to 'Spider-Man' Set After Concussion Halted Production

Tom Holland Spidey Powers Fully Re-Charged!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
101025_tom_holland_kal
SLINGIN' WEBS ON SET!!!
SplashNews.com

Tom Holland’s back, swinging like his old self ... 'cause we have the first sighting on the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set since that scary concussion sent him to the ER.

Peep the clip -- Tom was fully back in action in London Thursday, diving into a major scene while the crew watched him web-sling back to form.

No Spidey suit yet, but Tom was all in during the rehearsal -- script in hand, scheming the scene, chasing that perfect web-slinging moment.

tom holland spiderman
Alamy

Filming’s back on after Tom’s mild concussion-stunt scare in late September ... no extra deets, but all signs point to Spider-Man being A-OK!

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" -- with his fiancée Zendaya swinging alongside -- is set to hit screens July 2026 ... mark those calendars!

