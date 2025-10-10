Tom Holland Swings Back to 'Spider-Man' Set After Concussion Halted Production

Play video content SplashNews.com

Tom Holland’s back, swinging like his old self ... 'cause we have the first sighting on the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set since that scary concussion sent him to the ER.

Peep the clip -- Tom was fully back in action in London Thursday, diving into a major scene while the crew watched him web-sling back to form.

No Spidey suit yet, but Tom was all in during the rehearsal -- script in hand, scheming the scene, chasing that perfect web-slinging moment.

Filming’s back on after Tom’s mild concussion-stunt scare in late September ... no extra deets, but all signs point to Spider-Man being A-OK!