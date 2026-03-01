Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Married, Her Longtime Stylist Claims

Zendaya and Tom Holland are married ... so claims her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Here's the deal ... the celebrity stylist -- who started styling Zendaya way back in 2011 -- spoke to Access Hollywood on the Actors Awards red carpet where he sang out "The wedding has already happened, you missed it."

The AH reporter asks in shock if that's true ... and, Law responds by saying it's "very true" before walking off.

This isn't the first time Tom and Zendaya's relationship status has made headlines on a red carpet ... remember at the Golden Globes in 2025, Zendaya had a ring on that finger -- and, the next day, we found out the two were engaged.

Zendaya and Tom met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016, started dating a couple years later and went public with their relationship in 2021.