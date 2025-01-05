Stars Shine Brighter Than Gold on 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Gold stars need to be handed out for Golden Globes fashion ... 'cause celebs are arriving to the 2025 ceremony and slaying the red carpet.

Cate Blanchett embraced the "Golden" part of the event's name ... wearing her own gold dress to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Zoë Kravitz and "Baby Reindeer" breakout star Nava Mau decided on a more toned down color -- embracing all-black options.

Nikki Glaser -- the comedian hosting the 82nd annual show -- arrived with a flourish ... pulling at the sides of her dress like wings for the photogs to shoot.

Model Ashley Graham isn't afraid to bare it all on Instagam ... or on the red carpet clearly -- 'cause she wore a revealing, low-cut dress.

The dudes killed it with their outfits too ... with Glen Powell, Tyler James Williams and Chris Olsen arriving in dapper suits -- though Williams left his button-down shirt at home.

Jeremy Strong opted against a classic suit ... rolling with a teal blazer and pants over a beige long-sleeve -- and topping it off with a bucket hat. Strong has a nomination tonight for his role in the Donald Trump movie "The Apprentice."

The Golden Globes kick-off at 5 PM PT ... and they're always full of shocking moments