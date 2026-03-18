Zendaya Flashes Possible Wedding Ring at 'The Drama' Premiere

Zendaya seems bent on keeping us all in suspense on whether she's married to Tom Holland.

On Tuesday night, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere for her new flick, "The Drama," and was spotted on the red carpet wearing what appeared to be a wedding band. But ... it's just another hint Zendaya may have tied the knot with Tom ... still no verbal confirmation from the lovebirds.

At the premiere, Zendaya was also decked out in a familiar white Vivienne Westwood gown -- the same one she wore to the 2015 Oscars. She told Variety she got the idea to wear the dress to the premiere after consulting with her longtime stylist, Law Roach, believing "something old" is still "something new."

You may recall ... Roach started all the Zendaya-Tom marriage rumors earlier this month after he told an "Access Hollywood" reporter at the 2026 Actor Awards that everyone had already missed the couple's wedding ceremony.

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Then, Monday night, Zendaya appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and addressed speculation about photos that surfaced online seemingly showing her and Tom getting married. She confirmed the pics were fake, but did not discuss the burning question on everyone's mind ... Did she and Tom get hitched?

And we didn't learn anything more on the red carpet at Tuesday's premiere. Zendaya and her costar, Robert Pattinson, kept their lips sealed about the big secret during an interview with "Extra" reporter Terri Seymour. Check out the clip.