Zendaya Finally Addresses Rumors She Got Married to Tom Holland

Those Wedding Photos Are AI ... But Did She Get Married To Tom?

Zendaya is putting to bed rumors about her secretly tying the knot with Tom Holland ... well, sort of.

The actress appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote her new movie, "The Drama," and, during her convo with Jimmy, Zendaya addressed all the speculation around her purported marriage to Tom.

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Jimmy kicked things off by bringing up the many headlines about her marriage rumors — and Zendaya joked, "Really? I haven't seen them." The host then asked about recent AI photos that spread on social media showing Zendaya and Tom getting hitched.

Zendaya said many people have been fooled by those fake pics, including close friends and family who were angry they were not invited to the wedding. But, Zendaya quickly calmed them down after she revealed the photos were bogus.

Jimmy then played a clip resembling a scene from "The Drama," which showed Zendaya in a bridal gown alongside a cut out of Tom's head pasted over the face of her costar, Robert Pattinson. The two were surrounded by family posing for a wedding photo.

While Zendaya meant to clear up the confusion by playing the clip, she didn't exactly do that because it's still unclear whether she married Tom.

Earlier this month, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, sparked the marriage rumors after he told "Access Hollywood" at the 2026 Actor Awards that everyone had already missed the wedding.