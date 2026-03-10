Zendaya Steps Out at Paris Fashion Week Amid Tom Holland Marriage Rumors

Zendaya is stepping out publicly for the first time since rumors started swirling she may have secretly tied the knot with longtime beau Tom Holland … and she’s rocking a ring on THAT finger.

The "Dune" star made her way through Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday ... turning heads in a beautiful white high-neck blouse coupled with a flowing skirt and thick black belt.

She topped off her chic black-and-white look with a pair of stilettos ... but it's the jewelry that really has people buzzing.

Check it out … Zendaya is sporting several similar rings, with one sitting squarely on her ring finger -- and the subtle gold band hidden behind the larger ring.

While it’s tough to say for sure … it does appear to be the same band she was spotted wearing while walking around town back in February.

As we reported … Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, fueled speculation earlier this year when he told reporters at the Actors Awards, “the wedding has already happened, you missed it.”

Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, later acknowledged Law’s comments on social media … but she didn't confirm or deny the claim.