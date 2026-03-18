Zendaya's Wedding Flick 'The Drama' Is No Rom-Com, a Sick Twist Shocks Audience

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new film "The Drama" is being marketed as a fun wedding flick ... but TMZ has learned that's a rom-com bait-and-switch -- and a dark plot twist is shocking the hell out of unsuspecting viewers.

The movie, produced by A24, is about a couple, played by Z and Pattinson, who are a week out from their wedding when they play a game with friends in which everyone admits the worst thing they've ever done.

And, when Zendaya's turn comes around, she drops a bombshell that's full-on shock and awe.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

TMZ is told by sources that have viewed the film, prior to its release ... her character tells the group, when she was in her mid-teens, she planned a school shooting, but she got cold feet at the last minute and didn't carry it out.

The moment shocked viewers ... many obviously thought they were going to see a feel-good date flick -- thanks to how the studio's been leaning into the wedding theme, especially with Zendaya.

We're told several viewers talked about the twist possibly being problematic, because some might see the flick as trying to humanize school shooters -- a tough sell in a country plagued by such tragedies.

The rest of the film revolves around Pattinson's character trying to deal with what he has learned about his would-be bride ... and decide if he wants to spend the rest of his life with someone capable of something so horrendous.

It's worth noting ... several people who attended the premiere said on X ... they thought the film was brilliant -- and loved the twist.

BTW ... there is no disclaimer or so-called "trigger warning" at the beginning of the movie.