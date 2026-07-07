'Odyssey' Stars Party the Night Away After Premiere

We Don't Need Trojan Horse To Get Into This Party

"The Odyssey" premiered last night in London ... and the stars of the Christopher Nolan epic partied their mythological faces off afterward!!!

Check out the snaps ... Zendaya, Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, and Matt Damon were among those looking super chic heading into the private members' club Oswald's in Mayfair ... after the film's premiere at the historic Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

The early reviews are in ... and they're good ... at least from the normies lucky enough to snag a ticket to the premiere. Folks are raving over 'Odyssey' being a masterpiece and Nolan's best flick to date ... which is saying a lot for the "Oppenheimer" director.

The film has not been without some manufactured controversy -- mostly driven by Elon Musk -- about certain casting choices, which the cast and crew shrugged off.