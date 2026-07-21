Zendaya Turns Down Stranger's Proposal, All But Confirms Marriage to Tom Holland

Guess Spider-Man doesn't need to come swinging in to get between his woman and a would-be suitor ... because Zendaya is telling any flirts she and Tom Holland are hitched -- kinda.

Check out the video ... Zendaya was in Mexico on Wednesday rocking the red carpet for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ... and one of the paps just couldn't contain himself shouting, "Will you marry me please?!"

Then, with a shrug ... Zendaya responds, "you're too late" ... all but confirming what everyone's been dying to get in fine print -- that she and Tom are married.

Zendaya and Tom have made the rounds together on many red carpets this year, most notably with "The Odyssey" just earlier this month ... and now for the newest installment of the Spider-Man franchise. So, whether they're married officially or not ... they've definitely spun their webs through similar social circles and events.