Tom Holland Fuels Zendaya Marriage Rumors With 'Odyssey' Joke

Tom Holland may be playing Telemachus in "The Odyssey" ... but he just launched another epic voyage into the Zendaya marriage mystery ... seemingly dropping a major hint about their rumored union with a timely joke.

Tom joined costars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson for a WIRED interview answering the 50 most-searched questions about the Greek epic ... and one query asked whether Athena -- Zendaya's character -- loved Odysseus romantically.

Watch the clip ... Tom quickly declared, "No, because she's married to me" ... prompting Matt to jump in with an approving, "Good answer." Tom slips the line in with such ease, you’d think the marriage question had already been settled.

The cheeky remark works on two levels -- Zendaya portrays Athena in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, while Tom plays Odysseus' son ... but offscreen, the longtime couple has kept everyone guessing about whether they secretly exchanged vows.

As TMZ has previously reported ... news of their engagement broke in January 2025 ... and the couple has fueled marriage rumors ever since with possible wedding rings, bridal-inspired looks and coy hints from Tom ... but never an official confirmation.