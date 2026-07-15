Travis Scott Is All Business in Sleek-Cut Suit at 'The Odyssey' NYC Premiere
Travis Scott at 'Odyssey' Premiere This Movie and My Suit Will Give You Goosebumps
"The Odyssey" stars made the long journey through a sea of cameras in New York City for their movie premiere ... with Travis Scott leading the way.
The rapper -- who plays the poet Demodocus in the Christopher Nolan flick -- looked ready to charge into battle ... armored in a sleek black jacket and pants with Greek soldiers walking behind him.
Zendaya looked angelic -- literally ... stunning in an all-white ensemble with a pair of angel wings attached to her back.
Anne Hathaway embodied her character -- Odysseus' wife Penelope -- in a silver and white gown fit for the Queen of Ithaca.
Check out the gallery ... Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page were among the stars who showed up for the big premiere.
The movie comes out Friday ... but the wait still has many feeling like they're in the midst of their own odyssey!