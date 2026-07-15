Travis Scott Is All Business in Sleek-Cut Suit at 'The Odyssey' NYC Premiere

This Movie and My Suit Will Give You Goosebumps

"The Odyssey" stars made the long journey through a sea of cameras in New York City for their movie premiere ... with Travis Scott leading the way.

The rapper -- who plays the poet Demodocus in the Christopher Nolan flick -- looked ready to charge into battle ... armored in a sleek black jacket and pants with Greek soldiers walking behind him.

Zendaya looked angelic -- literally ... stunning in an all-white ensemble with a pair of angel wings attached to her back.

Anne Hathaway embodied her character -- Odysseus' wife Penelope -- in a silver and white gown fit for the Queen of Ithaca.