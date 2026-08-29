Kanye West Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Flown Back To UK After Getting Deported by ICE

Milo Yiannopoulos is officially back in his home country of the United Kingdom ... after getting booted from the United States by ICE, TMZ has learned.

Federal law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents plucked Milo from a holding facility in Louisiana and transported him to an airport in another state so he could take a flight back to the UK.

Our sources say Kanye West's former exec was transported by ICE to the airport under federal authority. We're told ICE got confirmation from UK authorities that Milo's back on his home turf after he stepped off the plane.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Milo was deported "back to his home country."

As TMZ first reported ... Milo was arrested by ICE agents when he walked off a plane at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Thursday night. He was then transferred to a holding facility in Alexandria, Louisiana for undocumented detainees awaiting deportation.