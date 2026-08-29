Kanye Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Allegedly Used N-Word In Texts to Ex Before ICE Detention

Milo Yiannopoulos was in the middle of a nasty court battle with his estranged husband, John Campbell, before he was taken into ICE custody ... and alleged texts show Milo texting some nasty things ... and a lot of it is racial.

A series of text messages were submitted in court, obtained by TMZ, allegedly sent by Milo to John ahead of their split ... and it looks like the former Kanye West executive relied heavily on the N-word. For his part, Milo called some of the texts "obvious fakes" and claimed John "secretly" sent messages from Milo's phone to John's phone.

In a message dated March 2025, Milo wrote to his husband, "But you are worthless to me ... worthless. Stupid worthless n*****. I hope you rot in hell with your monkey ancestors. I was only using you for a Green Card."

In one alleged message dated December 2024, Milo wrote to John, "I'm not feeling very honored, John. I'm not feeling very obeyed."

He continued, "You know something, John. You know the flip side of the marriage vows. The ones the non-provider says to HONOR AND OBEY." John replied, telling Milo he can't be kicked out of their marital home because he was upset with his attitude.

Milo -- who said in 2021 he was no longer gay and claimed his husband had been "demoted to housemate" -- wrote, "I pay you obey. Get used to it if you want your carefree lifestyle to continue."

In an undated text, Milo said, "You will need to regulate your ugly tribal n***** music if you wish to reside here. I don't think it’s going to work having your family here next week. Best they find a hotel. Thanks."

In June 2025, John filed a petition for a restraining order against Milo. He claimed Milo got physical with him in April 2025.

He claimed Milo shoved him and told him, "pack your s***." John claimed Milo demanded obedience and was prone to fits when he felt frustration.

John claimed Milo has been aggressive and terrorized him at least 3 other times in their 7-year marriage. He said Milo often threatened to kick him out of the home and degraded him.

In court docs, Milo said some of the alleged texts submitted by his ex, allegedly sent by him, were clearly sent by John himself, claiming the messages were "full of elementary spelling and grammar errors" and capitalized Black -- which he said was a "woke affectation" that he "abhors" as a Republican.

Milo said he "categorically and absolutely denies" using the N-word with any hateful intent.

He continued that he "may well have mockingly echoed it back in the course of one or more heated arguments, perhaps when being falsely accused of using it, which happens often."

In his response, Milo also claims Kanye gave him a lifetime pass to use the N-word.

BTW, in 2016, Milo sat down with the NY Times and denounced the racial slur ... saying, "I wouldn't say the N-word. It's an ugly, hateful word."