Jax Taylor Allegedly Told Ex Brittany She Was Nothing Compared to Ariana Madix

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Brittany Cartwright claims she has videos of her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, berating her over her weight ... and she's using them to get a restraining order and custody of their kid ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained transcripts of video recordings Brittany is using as evidence as she tried to get a permanent restraining order against Jax and custody of their child.

In one alleged video, dated April 2017, Jax told Brittany, "I don't need that s***. I want a confident f***ing skinny-ass bitch that's gonna f***ing walk around and be like, 'Yeah, go ahead, do what you wanna do.' I don't need some f***ing little bitch that's going to be crying."

He added, "Grow the f*** up, dude. Stop f***ing eating, go to the damn gym. Be

skinny girl that's on TV, not a f***ing fat bitch."

Jax continued, "Stop watching f***ing TV all day ... You should've been at the gym with me all day. I make money, I go to the f***ing gym. The f*** is your problem? Why can't you go?"

In the same video, Brittany asked Jax, "What's wrong with you? ... What's wrong with you, Jax? What's wrong with you?"

Later in the video, Jax told Brittany, "You have nothing! Go back to your f***ing Kentucky house. I don't give a s***. Leave. Please go back to Kentucky, drunk ass bitch."

This prompted Brittany to ask Jax if he was really talking to her like that ... to which he replied, "I'm tired of your f***ing bitch ass s***. I'm tired, I don't want a girlfriend. I don't. I don't. I'm either going to break up with you now, or I'll break up with you on TV, your choice."

According to the transcript, Jax yelled at Brittany for watching Family Guy every "f***ing day of your life" and told her to get a job, or even volunteer at a "f***ing pet store."

He told Brittany all her costars were successful, but not her ... "Ariana, Katie ... they all do something and they're rich as f***. They do something every day. What do you do? Sit around, just get bigger. That's all you do."

In another video, dated August 2017, Jax allegedly told Brittany, "I am the show, sweetie. You're a f***en little Kentucky little bitch that has nothing going on for you except for me, you little f***en c***. You have nothing. You have nothing in here."

When Brittany asked Jax if he called her the C-word, he responded, "Yeah, I did, sweetie."