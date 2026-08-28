Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Alleged Angry Text Exchange: 'YOU ARE NOT MY BOSS'

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor look like they are having some very heated arguments as their bitter divorce drags on ... at least according to a series of texts and emails she submitted in court.

TMZ obtained the alleged texts Brittany filed as court exhibits in her restraining order petition ... Brittany says the messages were sent after Jax showed up at her home to pick up their son Cruz and caused a scene.

The following day, Brittany says she sent a message, dated July 15, 2026, reading, "You have been warned I will call police for trespassing and again my son is signed up for camp and going to we rock the spectrum. YOU ARE NOT MY BOSS. Grow up and leave me alone you are sick and will never change."

This prompted Jax to reply, "Are you threatening me that sounds like a threat."

Brittany responded, "This is not a threat this is my home. I am advising you I do not feel safe or comfortable with you stepping foot around me or my property. Pickups will be done on the street through [third party]."

She continued, "After you banged cursed and screamed in front of my son at my front door I no longer feel safe with you on my home property and I am advising you that doing so is trespassing."

Jax then replied, "Plan on the state dropping by twice a week unexpectedly. I don't feel comfortable with your alcoholism and animal droppings to be left the floor for my son to see or step on."