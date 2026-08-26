Jax Taylor Says Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright is Trying to Sabotage His Life

Things are getting messier between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright ... because he's accusing her of trying to "sabotage" his life.

Here's the deal ... Jax says he posted about an event for kids with autism yesterday because he wanted to show his support.

But today he shared a screenshot, which has since been deleted, of an alleged DM Brittany sent the organizer ... asking if Jax was involved and that she had some information she wanted to share.

Jax took shots at his ex in the caption, writing ... "This is just another example of her contacting every company, brand or opportunity I get, trying to sabotage my ability to work and move forward with my life."

According to Jax, he's lost "several jobs" this way, and claims it's been happening "over and over."

Jax's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan tells TMZ ... "Why she feels she's entitled to sabotage his employment opportunities and why she feels that's in the best interest of their child is puzzling and hard to believe. It just reflects an untethered mean-spiritedness that will ultimately ill serve her best interests."

Jax claims in the caption that he feels he has "no other choice" but to stir the pot publicly, saying ... "I've stayed quiet for close to a year and tried handling things privately but it just doesn't stop."

He says he's not asking for anyone to forget what he's done -- admitting that he has made his fair share of mistakes -- but he was asking for sympathy, concluding ... "I'm just trying to work, support causes that mean a lot to me and just move forward with my life. I don't understand why that can't be allowed to happen."