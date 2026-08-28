Jax Taylor Denies Brittany Cartwright's Abuse Allegations

Jax Taylor is speaking out after Brittany Cartwright obtained a temporary restraining order against him ... admitting he made mistakes during the darkest period of his addiction, while strongly disputing her abuse allegations.

Jax says he is "truly ashamed" of how he behaved in 2024 and takes "full responsibility" for it ... but says that version of him is not the man he is today.

The reality TV star says he got help and went to treatment, and is now 21 months sober. He says he remains committed to therapy, his mental health, and changing his life.

Jax says he was shocked to see claims involving alleged incidents from more than two years ago brought up now ... particularly because, he says, no police reports were filed or criminal charges brought against him in connection with them.

He says there are allegations he "strongly dispute[s]," and insists the full story, context and evidence will be addressed in court.

As TMZ reported ... Brittany was granted a temporary restraining order Thursday after alleging a years-long pattern of abuse ... including threats, physical attacks and property destruction.

In court filings, she claimed Jax once threatened to "gut" her "like a f***en fish" and threw furniture during a 2024 fight, leaving her with a badly bruised knee.