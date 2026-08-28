Kanye Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by ICE in Louisiana

Milo Yiannopoulos has been apprehended by ICE in Louisiana ... TMZ has learned.

The controversial political personality is currently being held at an ICE detention center, per inmate records. The circumstances surrounding his detention are not yet clear but our sources tell us Milo was detained at an airport.

Milo is well known for his ties to Kanye West ... serving as Ye's chief of staff for nearly two years before the two parted ways in 2024. Kanye is set to perform Friday night in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome ... perhaps the reason why Milo was in Louisiana.

As TMZ previously reported ... Milo was also heavily involved in Ye's political orbit, including serving as director of political operations for his YE24 campaign.

Milo later made headlines when he accused Ye's dentist of supplying the rapper with nitrous oxide for recreational use -- allegations the dentist denied.

Milo has remained a controversial figure for years because of his far-right political commentary and public feuds.