Bianca Censori, Milo Yiannopoulos Slam Lawsuit Claim She Sent Porn to Minors

Kanye West's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, is slamming a new lawsuit claiming the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, exposed Yeezy employees, including minors, to pornographic videos.

Milo tells TMZ ... he's been authorized by Bianca to stress the allegations against her are offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and wholly false.

Milo is blasting one of the plaintiffs, Shemar DaCosta, as a "tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer."

In fact, Milo claims DaCosta was referred to as "Hotep Susan" in Yeezy circles in reference to his antics ... adding DaCosta puffed up his LinkedIn claiming to be a lead developer for Yeezy, when Milo says that wasn't the case.

He also insists DaCosta will never land a job at the company after telling such "odious lies" about Bianca ... who Milo refers to as, "the Lady of the House."

Milo tells us DaCosta's claims about minors being shown porn don't hold up 'cause he says Yeezy Porn doesn't even exist. Remember ... Milo provided TMZ a copy of his resignation letter in May, saying he couldn't be involved in producing/distributing pornographic material for moral and religious reasons.

Milo also blasts the claims white managers used disparaging language to create a hostile work environment ... telling us it's false and the real victims are the unsuspecting individuals who are now part of this lawsuit.

As previously reported ... the bombshell lawsuit lists Milo and Kanye as defendants, claiming the rapper fostered a racist environment with brutal work conditions while creating an app that he wanted to challenge Spotify and Apple Music.

Play video content TMZ.com

DaCosta and other plaintiffs are seeking damages for unpaid wages and overtime pay, as well as emotional distress.

We reached out to the plaintiff's attorney, Ben Lockyer, who tells us ... “Our team looks forward to achieving justice on behalf of our very deserving clients for the shocking working environment that they were forced to endure."