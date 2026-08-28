Nancy Grace’s ‘Swift Justice’ TV Host Successor Jackie Glass Dead at 70

Judge Jackie Glass, who succeeded Nancy Grace as host of the courtroom TV show "Swift Justice," has died ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Glass died Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Nancy hosted the first season of "Swift Justice" in 2010 before Glass, a former Clark County, Nevada judge, took over for the show's second and final season in 2011. The series handled small claims disputes before Glass, who delivered binding rulings from the TV courtroom. It ran through April 2012.

Glass came to the show with serious real-world legal credentials ... she spent eight years on Nevada's Eighth Judicial District Court, where she presided over civil and criminal cases before retiring from the bench in 2011.

She was perhaps best known for sentencing O.J. Simpson to 33 years in prison in 2008 following his convictions for armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a Vegas hotel confrontation.

Jackie was 70,