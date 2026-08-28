Blueface's Ex Jaidyn Alexis Says His New Baby Won't Meet Their Kids

Blueface's ex, Jaidyn Alexis, is drawing a hard line when it comes to the baby he had with another woman ... telling us the child won't be meeting the kids she shares with the rapper anytime soon.

Jaidyn sat down with our Towanda on "The TMZ Podcast" and flat-out said there are "no plans" for her children to meet his new baby, Jonathan Jr.

Reason being ... Jaidyn says she wants to "get the swab results back" first ... making it clear she's not fully buying that the baby is Blueface's just yet.

She also says she's not interested in supporting "broken homes just all over the place" ... and took a shot at Blueface for previously saying his kids were replaceable.

Jaidyn's response -- if they're so replaceable, prove it ... telling Blueface to make Jonathan Jr. "pop better" than son Javon and daughter Journey before she'll be impressed.

She also blasted Blueface's newest baby mama, Nevaeh ... saying she believes Nevaeh wanted a rapper baby daddy and a baby, and now doesn't get to play victim over Blueface's behavior.

Play video content Video: Jaidyn Alexis Blasts Blueface's New Baby Mama TMZ.com

Jaidyn says Blueface hasn't seen their kids since late June or early July ... and in another part of the interview, said she doesn't respect him because she feels the disrespect is mutual.

She insists she's never said Blueface can't see his kids ... but says boundaries need to be put in place, and any future conversation may need to start with a supervisor.